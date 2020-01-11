Watch Kesha and Big Freedia Perform “Raising Hell” on Colbert

Last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert welcomed musical guest and interviewee Kesha. The singer performed her recent single “Raising Hell” alongside Big Freedia and dancers. She also sat down with Colbert to chat about David Bowie, Dolly Parton, “slow-stalking” middle-aged comedians, and Wayne’s World, which she considers to be “the greatest piece of art ever made.” In honor of Bowie’s birthday week, Kesha also painted an Aladdin Sane lightning bolt on Colbert’s face using her own line of makeup. Watch it all go down below.

Kesha’s new LP High Road arrived yesterday (January 10) via Kemosabe/RCA. Ahead of the album, Kesha shared “Raising Hell,” “Resentment” (with Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, and Wrabel), and “My Own Dance.” Kesha and Big Freedia will kick off a tour together in April.

Kesha’s previous studio album was 2017’s Rainbow. Revisit “Kesha’s Live Rebirth: What Her ‘Fuck the World’ Tour Means for Her Future” over on the Pitch.