Watch Kesha’s Video for New Song “Raising Hell” Featuring Big Freedia

Kesha has released the video for her song “Raising Hell” featuring Big Freedia, which leads Kesha’s new album, High Road. The record’s out January 10, 2020, via Kemosabe/RCA. The Luke Gilford-directed clip stars Kesha as a celebrity televangelist who learns to party and goes home to an opulent mansion. Watch it below.

The new album’s collaborators include Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, John Hill, Dan Reynolds, Stuart Crichton, Jeff Bhasker, Drew Pearson, Nate Ruess, Justin Tranter, Stint, Wrabel, and Pebe Sebert, according to a press release.

Earlier this year, Kesha shared “Rich, White, Straight, Men,” in which she tackled the education system, body autonomy, the border wall, LGBTQ rights, and wage inequality. In 2018, she released “Here Comes the Change,” which she wrote for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex. Her last full length was 2017’s Rainbow.

Read about Kesha in Pitchfork’s feature ”Activism, Identity Politics, and Pop’s Great Awokening.”