Watch Kevin Morby’s Video for New Song “Nothing Sacred / All Things Wild”

Kevin Morby has dropped a new song called “Nothing Sacred / All Things Wild” from his upcoming double album Oh My God. It was produced by Sam Cohen. The track arrives with a Christopher Good-directed video—watch it below.

Next week, on April 3, the short film Oh My God will premiere at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Directed by Good and starring Morby, it features music from the forthcoming LP and functions as its visual companion. Kevin Morby will also perform after the screening.

OMG is out April 26. It follows 2017’s City Music. The record features the previously shared single “No Halo.”

Check out the Icebreaker interview “Kevin Morby Loves Fiona Apple and Feels Like James Bond” on the Pitch.