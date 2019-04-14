Watch Kid Cudi Perform Live at Coachella 2019

Kid Cudi is taking the stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this evening. Catch his full set below at 11:55 p.m. Pacific / 2:55 a.m. Eastern via Coachella’s YouTube live stream.

Cudi was recently cast in a new “opioid thriller” called Dreamland, in which he’s set to play an FDA inspector. Elsewhere in the cast are Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly. His last album, the collaborative effort Kids See Ghosts with Kanye West, was released last year.

Find the complete lineup for Coachella here, as well as today’s live stream schedule. Follow along with our full coverage of Coachella 2019.