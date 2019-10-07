Watch Lana Del Rey Bring Out Joan Baez to Cover Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice”

Lana Del Rey had promised something special for last night’s show at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California. The surprise came early: Joan Baez appeared on-stage and duetted with Lana on “Diamonds & Rust,” from her 1975 album of the same, before playing a solo cover of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.” Later in the set, Lana brought out Leonard Cohen’s son Adam to revive their cover of “Chelsea Hotel #2.” Check out videos of both below.

Lana’s tour behind Norman Fucking Rockwell continues along the West Coast this week.

Read Pitchfork’s 2017 feature “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness: A Conversation With Lana Del Rey.”