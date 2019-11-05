Watch Lana Del Rey Sing Death Cab for Cutie With Ben Gibbard

Last night (November 4), during her concert at Denver’s Bellco Theatre, Lana Del Rey invited Benjamin Gibbard on stage to sing the Death Cab for Cutie classic “I Will Follow You Into the Dark.” Watch their performance below. Also during the Denver show, Lana sang “Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You” with Julia Jacklin. Find video of the duet here.

Lana Del Rey is currently on tour in support of Norman Fucking Rockwell! She’s playing U.S. concerts this month and then heads to Europe in 2020. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)