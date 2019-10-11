Watch Les Savy Fav Perform “Let’s Get Out of Here” on Seth Meyers

Last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers featured musical guests Les Savy Fav. They performed “Let’s Get Out of Here.” Watch Tim Harrington and his band hit the Late Night stage below.

Les Savy Fav’s Seth Meyers appearance comes ahead of their slot at Frenchkiss Records’ 20th anniversary party, which takes place tomorrow night (October 12) at Elsewhere in Brooklyn. Check out a poster for the event below.

Les Savy Fav’s last studio album Root for Ruin came out back in 2010. Since that release, Tim Harrington has penned a couple of children’s books, including 2013’s This Little Piggy and 2015’s Nose to Toes, You Are Yummy!. Two Les Savy Fav members have been in the Late Night house band since 2014: bassist Syd Butler and guitarist Seth Jabour.

