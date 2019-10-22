Watch Lil Uzi Vert, Alicia Keys, and Ty Dolla $ign on TIDAL X Rock the Vote Live Stream

The latest installment of Tidal’s annual Tidal X benefit concert is taking place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. This year’s event is being presented in conjunction with Rock the Vote in an effort to support awareness for voter registration, education, and rights. The night is set to feature performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Alicia Keys, Ty Dolla $ign, Young M.A., G-Eazy, Casanova, Doja Cat, and more. Watch the live stream below.

