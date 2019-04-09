Watch Lizzo Cover Lady Gaga’s “Shallow”

Lizzo stopped by the SiriusXM Studios and performed a rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born hit “Shallow.” Watch her cover below.

Last week, Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst covered “Shallow” at their Better Oblivion Community Center show in New York. At this year’s Oscars, Gaga picked up Best Original Song for the track. She also joined Cooper for a performance of “Shallow” at the ceremony.

Lizzo’s debut full-length Cuz I Love You is out April 19. She’s headed on tour behind the LP, which kicks off this weekend at Coachella 2019. Her new album features the previously released title track, “Juice,” and the Missy Elliott-assisted “Tempo.”