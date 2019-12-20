Watch Lizzo Geek Out at Eddie Murphy in SNL Promo

NBC has shared a new video promoting the next episode of Saturday Night Live featuring Eddie Murphy, Lizzo, and cast member Kenan Thompson. Lizzo is demonstrably excited to be performing on the next episode of the show, which will be hosted by Murphy, an SNL veteran. She pops a little twerk as she name-checks Sexual Chocolate—Randy Watson’s band in Coming to America—and the “Hercules” chant from The Nutty Professor. Check it out below.

Lizzo recently dropped a new video for her 2016 Coconut Oil cut “Good as Hell” featuring Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band.

Read “Lizzo’s 10 Best Flute Videos” on the Pitch.