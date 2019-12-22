Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” on SNL

Lizzo was the musical guest on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Eddie Murphy. She took to the SNL stage to perform “Truth Hurts” and a holiday-dressed “Good as Hell.” In a sketch cut for time, Aidy Bryant and Lizzo co-starred in a sketch called “Aidy Bizzo & Lizzo.” Watch it all go down below.

Eddie Murphy hosted last night for the first time in 35 years. Prior to the program airing, Lizzo excitedly recited bits from Murphy’s movies in a promo for the show. Murphy reprised his Buckwheat character in a sketch about The Masked Singer, where he sang sections of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” and a few others.

Lizzo released her latest album Cuz I Love You earlier this year. She recently shared a new music video for her Coconut Oil single “Good as Hell.”

