Watch Lorde Get Pranked by Stephen Colbert

Lorde appeared during a New Zealand-based segment on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night. In the clip, Colbert visited Lorde’s native country, where he interviewed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about New Zealand politics, gun policy, and the nation’s surprising lack of snakes. When Ardern confirmed New Zealand’s snake dearth, Colbert offered her a suspicious, cylindrical can of “peanut brittle.” Ardern didn’t fall for it, but fortunately, Lorde showed up during a backyard barbecue at Ardern’s home where she accepted the can of “peanut brittle.” Watch what happens below, from about 11 minutes in.

Lorde has been relatively quiet since releasing her 2017 album Melodrama. Earlier this month, however, she posted an update on her next album, saying the death of her dog Pearl has changed the timetable for new music.