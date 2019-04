Mac DeMarco is among the performers on today’s Coachella lineup. Catch his full set below via Coachella’s YouTube live stream.

In May, Mac will release his new album Here Comes the Cowboy. So far, he’s shared two tracks: “Nobody” and “All of Our Yesterdays.” Recently, he linked with Logic on the rapper’s album Supermarket.

Find the complete lineup for Coachella here, as well as today’s live stream schedule. Follow along with our full coverage of Coachella 2019.