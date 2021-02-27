Watch Madison McFerrin Cover Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place”

Madison McFerrin has released a new cover of Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place,” from 2001’s Kid A. Her rendition comes as part of a new video released by the nonprofit organization Sounds of Saving, which focuses on promoting mental health improvement and reducing the rate of suicide in the United States, in partnership with the Loveland Foundation.

“I think one of the reasons why I love music as much as I do is it stops a lot of the noise that’s in my brain,” McFerrin says in the video. “I had a unique experience in the fact that I am a Black woman who had access to therapy from a really early age. And I’m incredibly grateful for that. Now that the conversation has opened up to have more awareness of everyone’s mental health. I think it’s incredibly important for black people to dive into that, especially considering the generational trauma that has been experienced in America is so deep.” Madison McFerrin’s performance begins around the 2:18 mark; watch below.

Read the Rising feature “Madison McFerrin Is Making A Cappella Cool Again.”