Watch Mariah Carey’s New “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Video

Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is currently sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time. The milestone was reached 25 years after its release—the longest stretch of time between a song’s initial release and reaching the top of the chart. As The song has a brand new music video. Watch it happen below.

Earlier this year, Mariah released a 25th anniversary deluxe edition of Merry Christmas. Read Pitchfork’s feature “Forever Mariah: An Interview With an Icon.”