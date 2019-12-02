Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform at NPR’s Tiny Desk Fest

Megan Thee Stallion recently visited NPR to perform a concert for Tiny Desk Fest. In the 25-minute set, backed by Brooklyn outfit Phony Ppl, she performed a handful of Fever tracks and a new song called “Fucking Around.” Watch archived footage below.

The setlist in full: “Realer,” “Freak Nasty,” “Cash Shit,” “Big Ole Freak,” “Hot Girl Summer,” “Fucking Around,” “Money Good.” Back in October, Megan Thee Stallion released “HOTTIEWEEN,” a video series directed by Teyana Taylor and starring Dave East as a vampire named Archimedes.

