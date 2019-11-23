Watch MGMT Debut New Song “In the Afternoon” Live

MGMT debuted a brand new song during a concert in Las Vegas last night (November 21). It’s called “In the Afternoon,” and you can watch them perform the track below (via Consequence of Sound).

“In the Afternoon” marks MGMT’s first new song since 2018, when they released their fourth studio album Little Dark Age. Back in April, MGMT frontman Andrew VanWyngarden and Connan Mockasin shared a single called “Bad Boys” for the surf film Self Discovery for Social Survival.

