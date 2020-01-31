Watch Michael Stipe Talk Trump, Thom Yorke, More on Colbert

Michael Stipe was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (January 30). During his visit, Stipe chatted about Patti Smith, Donald Trump, his favorite Radiohead song, Greta Thunberg, and more. Watch Stipe’s full interview below.

At one point in their conversation, Colbert asked Stipe about Trump using R.E.M. songs at his rallies without the band’s permission. After playfully encouraging the crowd to boo, Stipe admitted that it’s a matter of licensing and that all he can do is respectfully request that Trump’s team stop using R.E.M.’s music.

Stipe then told an anecdote about watching Patti Smith perform at a benefit concert at Joe’s Pub in the early ’90s. He says that a man near his table was talking loudly throughout Smith’s performance, and Stipe eventually told him to “shut up” after asking him to be quiet multiple times. “And do you know you that man was?” Stipe asked Colbert. “Donald J. Trump.”

Elsewhere, Stipe discussed his favorite Radiohead track (“Pyramid Song”), and expressed admiration for Thom Yorke’s recent solo LP ANIMA.

Stipe shared his second-ever solo track “Drive to the Ocean” on January 4, just one day before his 60th birthday. In October, Stipe released his debut solo single “Your Capricious Soul.” All proceeds from that song went towards the climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion.