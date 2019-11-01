Watch Miranda Lambert Perform on Colbert

Miranda Lambert performed “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” from her forthcoming album Wildcard, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday night. Watch video below.

Wildcard comes out this Friday, November 1, via Vanner/RCA Nashville. It’s the Texas country star’s follow-up to 2016’s The Weight of These Wings, and, along with “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” the LP includes “Locomotive,” “Mess With My Head,” “Bluebird,” “Way Too Pretty for Prison” (with Maren Morris), “Pretty Bitchin’,” and “Tequila Does.”