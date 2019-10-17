Watch Missy Elliott’s New “DripDemeanor” Video

Missy Elliott, who won the Video Vanguard VMA this year, is a music video icon. Today, she’s back with a new music video. This one’s for “DripDemeanor,” her single off the ICONOLOGY EP that she dropped earlier this year. It’s directed by Derek Blanks. Watch below.

