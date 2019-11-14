Watch Neon Indian’s Video for New Song “Toyota Man”

Neon Indian is back. Alan Palomo has shared a new song, his first to be sung in Spanish. It’s called “Toyota Man.” Check out the self-directed video for the new single below.

The pro-immigrant anthem speaks to American dreams (“venimos estudiar, queremos trabajar,” or “we come to study, we want to work”) and Palomo’s own path to citizenship in the United States. The video follows that path, from Monterrey, Mexico to the Nuevo Laredo border, on to San Antonio and Austin. It stars a piñata made in the likeness of the 45th president of the U.S. that comes to life, duels an abuela, and is chased by small children before ultimately meeting its demise.

“Though my music has always been generally apolitical,” Alan Palomo said in a statement, “I realized when recording this song that it was impossible to write biographically (in the rhetorical context of the Trump administration) without being entirely that: political. The story of my family, which before felt commonly American, was suddenly politicized.”

Neon Indian is on the tail end of a fall U.S. tour that wraps up on November 29 in Salt Lake City. In 2018, Palomo released the short film 86’d. His last LP was 2015’s VEGA INTL. Night School.

