Watch Nick Cave Cover Daniel Johnston’s “Devil Town”

Nick Cave is currently on the North American leg of his “Conversations With” tour, which is part Q&A session with the audience and part solo piano performance. During his recent New York and Washington D.C. stops, Cave paid tribute to the recently passed Daniel Johnston by singing his 1990 song “Devil Town” a cappella. Watch Cave’s cover in the fan-filmed footage below. The National also recently honored Johnston by interpolating “Devil Town” during a recent live show.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are releasing their new double album, Ghosteen, on October 3. “The songs on the first album are the children,” Cave wrote. “The songs on the second album are their parents.” The band’s last album of new material was 2016’s Skeleton Tree.

Read “Remembering Daniel Johnston, the Godfather of Bedroom Pop” on the Pitch.