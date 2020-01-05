Watch Nirvana Play Benefit Show With St. Vincent and Beck

The surviving members of Nirvana—Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear—reunited for a brief five-song set at The Art of Elysium’s annual “Heaven is Rock and Roll” gala. Beck and St. Vincent’s Annie Clark stood in for late vocalist Kurt Cobain on lead guitar and vocals. Check out the whole performance below.

The band played “Lithium,” “In Bloom,” and “Been a Son” before bringing out Grohl’s 11-year-old daughter Violet to sing “Heart-Shaped Box.” After some acknowledgements, Novoselic admits they put the band together because they “couldn’t resist the temptation.” They closed out the short set with a rendition of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World,” which the group famously covered for their 1994 MTV Unplugged in New York performance.

