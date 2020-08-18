Watch Orville Peck and Shania Twain Play “Legends Never Die” on Fallon

Orville Peck and Shania Twain stopped by the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!, where they performed their new single “Legends Never Die.” Their performance was filmed in an empty bar. Watch it below.

Peck and Twain released “Legends Never Die” last week, along with a flashy music video. The single appears on Peck’s new Show Pony EP, which includes previously-released singles “No Glory in the West” and “Summertime.”

The country artists are the most recent musicians to perform on Fallon in-studio; earlier this month, Phish frontman Trey Anastasio became the first in-person guest since the show halted studio production in March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

