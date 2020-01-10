Watch Patti Smith Cover Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” on Fallon

Yesterday, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon welcomed both Will and Patti Smith. After Will Smith and Fallon rapped a history of Will Smith, Patti Smith showed up to discuss her new book Year of the Monkey, read a poem, discuss being a jerk to Bob Dylan, and cover Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush.” Watch it happen below.

Patti Smith is set to perform at this year’s Tibet House Benefit Concert alongside Iggy Pop, Phoebe Bridgers, Matt Berninger, Margo Price, Laurie Anderson, and others. Last year she released the Soundwalk Collective collaborative album Mummer Love.

