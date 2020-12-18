Watch Paul McCartney Discuss New Album, Scrapped Dylan Collab on Fallon

Paul McCartney appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night (December 17), discussing his new album McCartney III. He talked through a handful of tracks, before touching on a mooted collaboration with Bob Dylan that “fizzled out.” He also alluded to an episode when Fallon drunkenly sent him some musical ideas.

Julian Casablancas’ band the Voidz were the night’s musical guest, performing “Alien Crime Lord.” Elsewhere on the show, Dua Lipa stopped by ahead of her appearance on Saturday Night Live to duet with Jimmy on a rendition of Love Actually song “Christmas Is All Around Me.” Watch it all below.

McCartney III arrives 40 years after McCartney II. It’s his 18th solo record, following 2018’s Egypt Station.

The Voidz, meanwhile, returned from an extended slumber earlier this month with “Alien Crime Lord” for Grand Theft Auto Online. It’s part of the franchise’s recent music-heavy updates, which include an in-game radio station overseen by Julian Casablancas.