Watch Pete Buttigieg Cover Spoon’s “The Way We Get By” on Piano

South Bend, Indiana mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is eager to show off his musical chops. Buttigieg recently shared a video during which he plays a piano rendition of Spoon’s “The Way We Get By,” from the band 2002 LP Kill the Moonlight. Spoon then shared the video on their Facebook page, saying of Buttigieg: “So this guy can just do everyone’s job, huh.” Check it out below.

