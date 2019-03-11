Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst Cover the Killers’ “Human”

Better Oblivion Community Center, the duo of Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst, are currently on tour behind their self-titled debut album. Last night at their stop in Las Vegas, the duo played a cover of the KillersDay & Age single “Human.” In a tweet referring to the performance, Bridgers wrote, “I think 14 year old me cast a serious fucking spell.” Watch it go down below.

Back in December, boygenius (the supergroup consisting of Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker) performed a live cover of another Killers song, “Read My Mind.”

Read Pitchfork’s feature interview “boygenius Are the Egoless Supergroup of Your Indie Rock Dreams.”





