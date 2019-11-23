Watch Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne Perform “Take What You Want”

Earlier this week during Post Malone’s headlining set at the Forum in Los Angeles, the rapper brought out Ozzy Osbourne for a performance of their collaborative track “Take What You Want.” Watch it happen below (via NME).

“Take What You Want” appears on Posty’s most recent album Hollywood’s Bleeding, which also features contributions from SZA, Halsey, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, Future, and others.

Earlier this month, Ozzy announced his forthcoming album Ordinary Man, which will mark the singer’s first studio LP in almost a decade. Ozzy shared lead single “Under the Graveyard” ahead of the record, which is due early next year via Epic. Last week, Ozzy announced a joint tour with Marilyn Manson that kicks off in Spring 2020.

