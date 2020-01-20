Watch Post Malone in the Trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s New Netflix Action Movie

Netflix has shared the first trailer for Spenser Confidential, a new action-comedy movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke. Co-starring in the film are Post Malone and Marc Maron. Watch the new clip below.

Spenser Confidential, directed by Peter Berg, premieres on Netflix on March 6. The movie was inspired by Ace Atkins‘ book Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.

