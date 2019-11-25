Watch Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, and Travis Scott Perform at the 2019 AMAs

Post Malone took the stage with Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott at the American Music Awards earlier tonight to perform “Take What You Want” together. Post also performed “Circles.” Watch them take on the Hollywood’s Bleeding track below.

Malone, who issued Hollywood’s Bleeding in September, was nominated for seven awards, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for “Sunflower” with Swae Lee. Just a few days before the AMAs, he brought out Osbourne to perform “Take What You Want“ in Los Angeles. Ordinary Man, Osbourne’s first new album in a decade, will be out early next year. He released the single “Under the Graveyard” and later announced a spring 2020 tour of North America with Marilyn Manson.