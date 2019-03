Toronto pop-punks PUP were the musical guests on yesterday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” They played “Kids,” from their new album Morbid Stuff. Watch it go down below.

Morbid Stuff arrives April 5 via Little Dipper, the band’s new label in partnership with Rise/BMG. The record will be PUP’s first studio LP since The Dream Is Over, which they released in 2016. Later this month, the band will tour ahead of the new record, playing shows around North America and Europe.