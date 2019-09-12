Watch Pussy Riot’s Video for New Song “1937”

Pussy Riot have shared a new song protesting this week’s elections to the Moscow city parliament, which the group describes in a press release as “corrupt.” The release of the song, titled “1937,” also calls for the release of political prisoners, and comes with a list of activists, peaceful protestors, and bloggers currently imprisoned. Check out the video and single artwork below.

According to Pussy Riot, a police officer lamented, “It’s so sad that it’s not 1937 right now” when collective members Petr Verzilov and Nika Nikulshina were arrested for staging a pitch invasion at the 2018 World Cup. It was a year of Stalinist “mass murders and state terrorism,” the band note in a press release.