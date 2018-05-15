Watch Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the First Trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody

The first trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, has finally arrived. Check it out below, and scroll down to see the poster. In addition to Malek as Mercury, the new film stars Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Gwilym Lee (Brian May) and Joseph Mazzello (John Deacon). Bohemian Rhapsody is set to tell the story of the formation of Queen, culminating with their famous set at London’s Wembley Arena for the Live Aid 1985 concert. It arrives in theaters on November 2.

Bohemian Rhapsody endured years of development hell, first casting Sacha Baron Cohen in the role of Mercury in 2011 before the actor left the film in 2013. In 2016, it was reported that director Bryan Singer had signed on, and that Malek had been cast as Mercury. Late last year, Singer was fired from the movie after being reportedly absent during the production on multiple occasions. Dexter Fletcher came on board as director following Singer’s removal, and shepherded the film through its completion.