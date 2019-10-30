Watch Real Estate Perform a New Song in Chicago

Real Estate have shared a new song, posting video from a live performance at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall last week on Twitter. Watch it below.

The band recently wrapped up a headlining tour with a show in Austin, Texas, during which they’ve been performing an unannounced new album in full. Earlier this year, Real Estate’s 2014 song “Horizon” was used in Daniel J. Clark’s 2018 documentary Behind the Curve (which explores the culture of Flat-Earthers). A tweet from the band denied giving approval to the filmmakers for the use of “Horizon,” however. Real Estate’s last studio album was 2017’s In Mind.

