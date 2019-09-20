Watch Rihanna’s 2019 Savage x Fenty New York Fashion Week Show

Rihanna’s highly anticipated 2019 Savage x Fenty New York Fashion Week show is now available to view on Amazon Prime. The show, which took place on September 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, featured performances from a variety of artists including Migos, Big Sean, ASAP Ferg, DJ Khaled, and Halsey. It also included appearances by Normani (who performed dance choreography set to Sean Paul’s “Get Busy”) and 21 Savage. Amazon Prime subscribers can check out the full presentation here and find a trailer below.