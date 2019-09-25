Watch Ringo and the Roots Play “Yellow Submarine” With Toy Instruments on Fallon

Ringo Starr performed his Beatles classic “Yellow Submarine” with the Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon using toy instruments. Starr held down the rhythm section with a single mallet and a three-piece drum kit. Watch the video below.

The performance was part of the show’s “live week,” which will feature performances from Mark Ronson and Yebba, Bastille, Carole King, and Billie Eilish. Sir Ringo was honored last year by the Duke of Cambridge for his services to music with a knighthood.