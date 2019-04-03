Watch Robyn’s New “Between the Lines” Video

Robyn has dropped a new video for her Honey track “Between the Lines.” Watch the video, filmed in Ibiza and directed by Cody Critcheloe (aka SSION), below. Scroll down for SSION’s statement on the clip.
Robyn recently performed “Ever Again” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Honey was the winner of this year’s Nordic Music Prize. In recent months, she’s released a series of collaborations, including “Super Cool,” a track for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part with Beck and the Lonely Island, and a collaboration with Kindness called “Cry Everything.”
Robyn is headlining this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival. The fest takes place from July 19-21 at Chicago’s Union Park—tickets are available now.
SSION/Cody Critcheloe:
Robyn is one of my favorite artists to collaborate with and making
this video with her allowed for a lot of playfulness in embracing the
extremes of being in a place like Ibiza… the aggressive tackiness of
tourist culture slapped up against the serene beach vibes… it
reminded me of when I first started making videos on a mini dv
camera—no pretense, DIY, run & gun… just being in the moment. We
also wanted to keep the edit rude and leave in a lot of the in-camera
audio of us giggling, talking & screaming—just a complete disregard
for pop music video formalities to create something that feels very
fun and alive.