Watch Run the Jewels and Tim Robinson in Bizarre New Volcom Snowboard Ad

The U.S. Snowboard Team have released a video that explores the boundaries of logic featuring Run the Jewels, Tim Robinson, and Shaquille O’Neal announcing Volcom as its official apparel partner through the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Watch the deeply absurd video below.

The video—scripted by comedian and musician Emily Panic—features El-P and Killer Mike announcing their addition to the team as an athlete and coach, respectively, along with a training montage of El-P learning to snowboard by reading Ikea instructions and doing cocktail pushups. Tim Robinson appears as a skeptical fan, and former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal stars as the “United States Commissioner of Snowboard,” disappearing into a cloud of smoke as he delivers his signature line “I am Kazaam.”

Run the Jewels recently appeared on “3 Tearz” from Danny Brown’s recent LP uknowhatimsayin¿ El-P and Emily Panic married in 2018.