Watch Schoolboy Q Perform New Song “Chopstix” on “Fallon”

Schoolboy Q was the musical guest on last night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The TDE rapper performed his latest single “Numb Numb Juice,” as well as a new, unreleased track called “Chopstix,” which seems to feature vocals from Travis Scott. At the end of his medley, Q declared, “New album is coming very, very, very, very, very, very soon.” Watch it all go down below.

Schoolboy Q’s last album was 2016’s Blank Face LP, which featured Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Vince Staples, and others. “Numb Numb Juice” follows recent collaborations with 21 Savage, Kamaiyah, and Future.