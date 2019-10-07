Watch Sharon Van Etten’s NPR “Tiny Desk Concert”

Sharon Van Etten last played an NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” in 2010. She’s now returned to the Tiny Desk to perform songs from her 2019 record Remind Me Tomorrow. Below, watch Van Etten play “Comeback Kid,” “You Shadow,” and “Seventeen.”

Sharon Van Etten recently released the Amazon Music mini-documentary Departure about her final day living in New York. Next month, she’ll perform at Mexico City’s Corona Capital festival. Then, in January, she’ll play Wilco’s “Sky Blue Sky” concert in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

