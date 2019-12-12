Watch She & Him Perform “Christmas Day” on Kimmel

She & Him, the duo of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, are in the middle of their Very She & Him Christmas Party tour, and, as they begin a leg of dates in California, they stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!. On last night’s episode, they performed “Christmas Day” from their 2016 record Christmas Party. Watch it happen below.

She & Him have released two Christmas albums: 2011’s A Very She & Him Christmas and Christmas Party. M. Ward is releasing a new album next year.

