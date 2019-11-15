Watch Sleater-Kinney Play “Can I Go On” on Corden

Sleater-Kinney were the musical guests on last night’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, where they performed “Can I Go On” from The Center Won’t Hold. Check that out below.

In October, Sleater-Kinney released “ANIMAL,” another song they recorded with St. Vincent, who produced The Center Won’t Hold. Months before the release of the record, founding drummer Janet Weiss announced her departure from the group. Since September, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker have been performing with Angie Boylan on drums.

Read Pitchfork’s new feature “Sleater-Kinney on 9 Things That Inspired The Center Won’t Hold.”

Watch Carrie Brownstein on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: