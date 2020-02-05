Watch slowthai Jump on Jimmy Fallon’s Desk, Perform With Mura Masa

slowthai and Mura Masa’s performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon got raucous when slowthai wandered away from the stage, pounced on to Fallon’s desk, and rapped in the host’s face. Watch it happen below.

Recently, slowthai jumped on the new Gorillaz song “Momentary Bliss.” In September, Slowthai wielded a prop Boris Johnson head during his Mercury Prize 2019 performance.

Mura Masa released his sophomore album R.Y.C. in January. He also collaborated with Clairo on the song “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again.”

See where Slowthai landed on Pitchfork’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2019” list.