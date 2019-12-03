Watch Solange Perform a When I Get Home Medley on Fallon

Solange was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She delivered an elaborate performance featuring a selection of songs from her new album When I Get Home. After opening with “Things I Imagined,” she sang “Down With the Clique,” “Binz,” and “Almeda.” It ended with Solange singing while a figure draped in glittering streamers appeared behind her, mirroring the visuals from the album’s accompanying film. Watch it happen below.

