Watch Solange’s Daily Show Interview, When I Get Home Director’s Cut

Solange has shared a full extended director’s cut of her film When I Get Home. The director’s cut had previously premiered at museums, and now, it’s up on YouTube. Watch it below. Solange also appeared as a guest on last night’s episode of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah for a rare televised interview.

When asked about her approach to creating the album, Solange responded, “I think so much of my work is about world making.” She discussed how she tries to “create cities on stage” and talks about wanting to “create work that I wanted to see when I was a girl.” She also talked the importance of reflecting the American experience through black cowboys. She also discussed the influence of the black women who visited her mother’s hair salon, a church camp she attended when she was young, and Kelis. Noah ended the interview by calling the album a “masterpiece.” Watch the interview here.

See where Solange landed on Pitchfork’s list of the best albums of the 2010s. Read “How Solange and Mitski Reconsider Who Can Be the Cowboy” and Pitchfork’s interview with Solange’s When I Get Home collaborators Terence Nance, John Key, and John Carroll Kirby.