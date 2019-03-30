Watch Stevie Nicks Perform With Harry Styles at Rock Hall 2019

Tonight (March 29), Stevie Nicks gets inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. She opened the show by performing “Stand Back,” was joined by the Eagles’ Don Henley for “Leather & Lace,” and brought out Harry Styles for “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” She also did “Edge of Seventeen.” Watch her performance with Styles here.

Styles is set to introduce Nicks at the Brooklyn ceremony. Nicks is the first woman to be inducted into the Rock Hall twice, following Fleetwood Mac’s 1998 induction. “To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile,” Nicks told Rolling Stone in December 2018. “It’s a glorious feeling.”

