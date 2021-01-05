Watch Sturgill Simpson Perform “Life of Sin” on Fallon

Sturgill Simpson was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Simpson performed the bluegrass rendition of “Life of Sin” from Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 – The Butcher Shoppe Sessions. Watch it happen below.

Last month, Sturgill stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “All the Pretty Colors,” which appears on the same record. He recently released its follow-up, Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 2 – The Cowboy Arms Sessions. Before the Cuttin’ Grass series, Sturgill issued SOUND & FURY in 2019. The record was accompanied by an anime film and a graphic novel.

