Watch Tame Impala Perform “Patience” on “SNL”

Tame Impala were last night’s musical guests on “Saturday Night Live,” which was hosted by Sandra Oh. Kevin Parker and co. made their “SNL” debut by performing their latest single “Patience.” Parker shook a maraca while he and his band were bathed in colorful, psychedelic lights. Watch it go down below.

“Patience” marks Tame Impala’s first new music since their 2015 LP Currents and its companion EP B-Sides & Remixes. Last year, Kevin Parker teamed up with Theophilus London as the informally dubbed “Theo Impala.” They’ve since released “Whiplash” and “Only You.”

