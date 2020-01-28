Watch Tanya Tucker Perform “Bring My Flowers Now” at Grammys 2020

Tonight at the 2020 Grammys, country artist Tanya Tucker performed her single “Bring My Flowers Now.” Tucker was accompanied by Brandi Carlile on piano. Watch it all go down below.

“Bring My Flowers Now” was nominated for Song of the Year at tonight’s ceremony.

Earlier tonight, Tucker won the first Grammy Awards of her career, netting the trophies for Best Country song for “Bring My Flowers Now” and Best Country Album for While I’m Living.

